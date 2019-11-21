DENHAM SPRINGS – The first scoring drought that Denham Springs endured during the opening quarter wasn’t the one that got them.
The Yellow Jackets fought back from a 9-0 deficit to trail by two at the end of the first quarter, took their only lead of the game only to fall behind by three points at halftime.
Parkview Baptist scored the first 12 points out of the locker room and established as much as a 20-point lead that Denham Springs wasn’t able to recover from in a 59-48 setback Thursday at Grady Hornsby Gym.
“I thought there were two times where our youth really showed and the first was at the beginning of the game,” Denham Springs coach Kevin Caballero said. “Fortunately, not many games are won in the first quarter and we got back in it.
“Then at the beginning of the third quarter,” Caballero said. “Parkview has a much better team than they had last year, and they have some size. We kind of lost our way there at the beginning of the third whether that was fatigue or youth, when you dig yourself in a hole like that it’s tough to fight out of it.”
While Parkview Baptist (2-1) took part in its third game, it marked the season opener for Denham Springs, which had four sophomores in its starting lineup.
To compound matters, one of the team’s seniors – forward Kyle Williams – is expected to be out until December with a knee injury.
Sophomore point guard TJ Magee scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter.
Fellow sophomore JaBarry Fortenberry scored 10 of his 16 points in the first half where Denham Springs, which missed its first seven shots of the game, only trailed 23-20 at halftime.
Not only did the Yellow Jackets miss six consecutive shots to open the third quarter and wound up shooting 35% (19 of 54) primarily against a 2-3 zone, they also suffered nine of their 25 turnovers during that stretch.
Parkview Baptist, which shot 57% (12 of 21) in the second half, quickly grabbed a double-digit lead midway into the third quarter and opened a 35-20 advantage after four straight points from Nehemiah Johnson.
A 3-pointer from Fortenberry finally stopped Parkview’s binge with 2:33 left in the quarter, but the Eagles, who made seven of their last nine field goals in the quarter, scored the last eight points to make it 45-25.
“I thought as a team, especially playing at home, that we missed some easy shots,” Caballero said. “I thought the defensive effort was good. We just couldn’t score. We overcame the one (drought) in the first quarter, but not the one in the third.”
Parkview extended its lead to as many as 22 points on three occasions, the last with 3:23 remaining (57-35), when Elijah Gilmore and Fortenberry dropped in 3s and Magee scored his team’s final seven points.
“I was a little concerned, this was their third game and our first,” said Caballero, whose team took five charges and forced 25 turnovers. “We’re not making excuses. We’re going to keep fighting.”
