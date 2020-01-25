WATSON - Live Oak broke open a tied game after the first quarter with a 20-4 run in the second quarter to run away from St. John of Plaquemine, 54-31, on Friday at C.B. Wheat Gym.
The Eagles (9-12), who host Denham Springs at p.m. Tuesday, stretched their 28-12 halftime lead to 38-17 after limiting St. John to five points in the third quarter.
Darian Ricard topped Live oak with 17 points, while Lawrence Pierre added 13.
