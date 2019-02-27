WALKER – The two teams may be vastly different in makeup, but year’s version of the Walker High basketball team is starting to resemble its Class 5A state championship predecessor of a year ago.
This was the time where last year’s Wildcats starting putting together solid performance after solid performance and the end result was the school’s first state championship.
This year’s edition has started showing signs of making a similar deep postseason run, putting together its second straight runaway performance in the Class 5A state playoffs – completely taking No. 14 Slidell apart Tuesday in an 82-43 regional victory in Walker’s new gymnasium.
“At this point there are a lot of similarities between that run and this year, hopefully we can keep it going,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “It seemed last year it built game by game and it seems so far the first two games we’ve done a good job building momentum.”
Third-seeded Walker (27-9) extended its win streak to a season-high seven games. The Wildcats return home at 7 p.m. Friday for a state quarterfinal matchup against sixth-seeded Landry-Walker, the team they rallied against to defeat 62-57 in overtime in last year’s state championship game.
“Last year we continued it (momentum) on and we’re going to have to do that against a very capable team on Friday,” Schiro said of Landry-Walker.
Walker’s dynamic duo of Jalen Cook and Brian Thomas combined for 66 points. Cook led the way with 38, including eight 3-pointers, while Thomas had 28.
The Wildcats shot 51 percent (30 of 59) from the field and were 9 of 19 from 3-point range, putting together their best back-to-back offensive outputs of the season after routing H.L. Bourgeois, 92-53 last Friday.
“He’s just that type of player, he’s a special player,” Schiro said of Cook. “He’s creating and that’s part of the offense when you run a motion offense. If he moves the ball, he gets it back, he looks to drive and score. Our guys do a good job of knowing who to get the ball to when they’re hot. Anytime he was on and when he’s like that, it’s going to work out pretty well for us.”
Walker systemically picked apart Slidell (25-9) which won a share of its District 6-5A championship. The Tigers had also won 13 of its last 14 games – including five straight.
“Coming in we had to have the same mentality as last year and that’s to come out in front of the home crowd and play hard on defense,” said Cook, who scored 23 points in the second half. “If we do that then defense will lead to points. We’ve got great players and great shot-makers and playmakers. We also made some tough shots. It’s playoff basketball. You have to play your toughest.”
Slidell kept Walker within arm’s reach in the first quarter where there were three ties until a put back from Calvin Watson with 22 seconds left gave the Wildcats the lead for good.
Walker enjoyed several key moments during the second quarter that enabled the Wildcats to establish a 39-21 halftime lead.
Thomas and Grant Smith combined to make three free throws when Slidell was called for a regular foul and a technical on the same trip down court, helping to increase Walker’s lead to 25-17 with 4:48 left in the half.
That was part of a 12-0 run that helped the Wildcats stretch their lead to 37-19 with 1:14 remaining on one of Cook’s highlight-reel plays when he stepped back behind the 3-point line at the top of the key and drained the shots while being fouled.
Not only did Cook drain the shot but was fouled and wound up with a four-point play, thus giving him six points in the surge, while Thomas completed an impressive second-chance spin move coupled with a layup.
Donald Butler gave the Wildcats a 39-21 halftime lead with a put back with 23.2 seconds showing.
“I think we started off well,” Slidell coach Kris Greene said. “When we started missing a couple of shots and they started hitting a couple of shots, our kids panicked a little bit and tried to fix it by themselves.”
Slidell, which suffered 10 of 18 turnovers in the first half, missed its last nine field goal attempts in the first half when Kolby Warren followed his own miss, giving the Tigers their first basket in nearly five minutes.
“What I was really proud of was our defensive effort and the simple fact our guys listened to the scouting report and we took them out of a lot of stuff they were trying to do,” Schiro said. “We shut down their driving lanes so they couldn’t kick out and get those open three they like to shoot. We wanted to make them earn anything they got, and I thought we did a good job of thought.”
Thomas scored 11 of his 15 first-half points in the second quarter and scored on a third try offensive rebound for a 48-27 advantage that progressively for worse for the visitors.
The Wildcats put together a 15-2 run that resulted in a 59-29 cushion with 1:17 left in the third quarter on Trent Montgomery’s two free throws.
“We tried to make it uncomfortable for them,” Cook said of Walker’s defense that limited Slidell to 35 percent shooting and 18 turnovers. “We know they’re a good team, but they really hadn’t played in an atmosphere like this in high school. We’re experienced and we came out to take advantage of that.”
Cook went on a fourth-quarter tear where he scored 12 straight points for Walker, a span that included back-to-back 3-pointers, and a nifty drive through the lane in which he was fouled on a scoop shot for a 71-39 lead.
Thomas followed with a pair of slam dunks and a floater that helped to further put the game out of reach 78-39 with 1:49 to go.
“I feel good about the way we’re playing right now,” Schiro said. “It’s similar in that we built momentum as the playoffs went along last year. I think the guys have done a great job of staying focused and goal oriented. We have our sights set on where want to go and we’re taking it game by game with the ultimate goal in mind.”
