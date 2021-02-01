Live Oak got off to a slow start in a 66-61 loss to Central on Monday in non-district action at C.B. Wheat Gym.
The Wildcats led 18-7 after the first quarter, but the Eagles cut the lead to 36-28 at halftime and 53-49 heading into the fourth quarter.
TJ Magee led the Eagles with 17 points, while CJ Davis added 15 and Justin Morris had 11.
