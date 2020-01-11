Springfield got off to a slow start against Mount Hermon, and that was just enough to send the Bulldogs to a home loss on Friday.
Mount Hermon used a big first quarter to key a 63-59 victory.
Mount Hermon used a 21-10 run to open the game before the Bulldogs rallied back to cut the lead to 34-30 at halftime.
Each team scored 13 in the third quarter and 16 in the fourth quarter.
Matt Grace and Jaden Teague paced the Bulldogs in the second quarter, with Teague scoring all nine of his points and Grace chipping in eight of his 12.
Collin Hayden had 11 points for the Bulldogs, while Houston Toney added eight.
