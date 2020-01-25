Holden was unable to recover from a slow start in an 81-65 road loss to Runnels in District 7-B play on the road Friday.
Runnels led 26-9 after the first quarter and 45-28 halftime.
Hartland Litolff led the Rockets with 14 points, while Coley Courtney and Braeden Wascom each had 11.
Dylan Gueldner added 10 for Holden which trailed 67-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.