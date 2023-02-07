French Settlement’s Draven Smith scored 29 points in helping the Lions to a 76-46 win over Pope John Paul II, while Springfield’s Rowen Harris scored 27 in a 73-52 win over Independence in District 7-2A basketball action Monday.
SPRINGFIELD 73, INDEPENDENCE 52
Harris connected on six 3-pointers, scoring 14 points in the third quarter with four treys as the Bulldogs led 57-30 going into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs, who hit nine 3-pointers as a team, went 2-for-5 from the line.
Dequane Davis had 23 points with two 3-pointers, while Chris Brown scored 14 for the Bulldogs.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 76, POPE JOHN PAUL II 46
The Lions hit 10 3-pointers as a team and put together a solid second half to ice the win.
French Settlement led 33-23 at halftime and used runs of 21-14 and 22-9 in the second half.
Smith, who went 7-for-12 from the line, hit two 3-pointers. Maxwell Allison and Talan Bantaa each had 13 points with three 3-pointers.
