Parish Tournament SHS-FSHS Boys Rowen Harris, Draven Smith

Springfield's Rowen Harris is defended by French Settlement's Draven Smith during Tuesday's game.

 Photo courtesy of Michael Bacigalupi

French Settlement’s Draven Smith scored 29 points in helping the Lions to a 76-46 win over Pope John Paul II, while Springfield’s Rowen Harris scored 27 in a 73-52 win over Independence in District 7-2A basketball action Monday.

SPRINGFIELD 73, INDEPENDENCE 52

