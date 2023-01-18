Draven Smith scored 34 points, including the game-winning bucket as time expired, helping French Settlement to a 57-55 road win over Capitol on Tuesday.
In other action, St. Michael picked up a 53-51 win over Walker.
FRENCH SETTLEMENT 57, CAPITOL 55
The Lions led 45-34 heading into the fourth quarter before Capitol closed with a 21-12 run.
Smith, who had 10 rebounds, scored 20 points in the second half, with 13 in the third quarter. Talan Bantaa and Joel LeBourgeois each had six th
FSHS had three 3-pointers and went 10-for-19 from the line, while Capitol was 10-for-21 from the line with no 3-pointers.
ST. MICHAEL 53, WALKER 51
The Wildcats led 32-26 at halftime, but St. Michael used a 16-4 run in the third quarter to pull ahead.
Walker put together a 15-11 run in the fourth quarter.
Ja’Cory Thomas led the Wildcats with 20 points, with 16 in the first half, while Warren Young Jr. added 12 points, and Brandon Bardales scored eight with two 3-pointers.
Walker hit four treys and went 11-for-16 at the line. Four players scored in double figures for St. Michael, which hit seven treys and went 4-for-8 from the line.
