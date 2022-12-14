Draven Smith scored 38 points as French Settlement rallied for a 56-48 win over Phoenix in boys basketball action at Gerald Keller Gymnasium on Tuesday.
The Lions trailed 40-39 going into the fourth quarter but closed with a 17-8 run as Smith scored 10 points. He also scored 10 points in the second quarter as FSHS led 24-23 at halftime.
