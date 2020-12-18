The momentum the Holden boys basketball team built in last weekend's effort in the Anacoco Tournament has certainly carried over.
The Rockets went 15-for-18 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, helping key a 61-55 win over Simpson, which went into the game as the No. 1 team in the Class C power ratings by geaupreps.com. Simpson is now No. 3.
The Rockets (6-5) led 18-15 after the first quarter with Jake Forbes scoring eight of his 13 points.
Holden led 32-29 at halftime and stretched the lead to 44-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Coley Courtney led Holden with 16 points, including three 3-pointers. He also went 5-for-6 from the line in the fourth quarter. Nick Forbes added 14 points, going 10-for-10 from the line in the game with 8-for-8 in the fourth quarter.
