St. Michael got off to a solid start to pick up a 55-43 win over Live Oak on Monday.
The Warriors led led 16-10 after the first quarter and 34-25 at halftime.
CJ Davis and TJ Magee each had 16 points for Live Oak, with Davis hitting three 3-pointers.
The Eagles went 11-for-14 from the line.
