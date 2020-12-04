Southern Lab used a fourth-quarter run to pull away for a 51-48 win over Walker on Friday.
The Wildcats (1-1) led 38-35 heading into the fourth quarter before the Kittens used a 16-10 burst to pull away for the win.
Southern Lab led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, but Walker pulled ahead 24-22 at halftime.
The Wildcats went 16-for-26 from the line, while the Kittens were 5-for-24 as seven players scored.
Warren Young Jr. led Walker with 10 points, while Matt Ellis, P.J. Scott and Donald Butler each scored eight points, with all of Scott's coming in the second quarter.
