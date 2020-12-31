Springfield's comeback effort against Loranger came up just short of the mark.
The Bulldogs missed four shots in the game's final 20 seconds that would have tied the game, allowing the Wolves to come away with a 41-39 win at Loranger on Wednesday.
Springfield trailed 34-26 going into the fourth quarter.
The Wolves hit seven 3-pointers, while the Bulldogs didn't have one.
Ivan Fletcher led the Bulldogs with 15 points, with six in the first quarter and seven in the fourth. Bam McKay added 11 points, and Tyler Gardner had seven, all in the third quarter.
