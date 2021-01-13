Springfield picked up a 59-55 road win over Pope John Paul II to open District 10-2A play on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs trailed 23-22 at halftime and pulled ahead 42-36 heading into the fourth quarter.
Matt Grace and Tyler Ratcliff each had 17 points to lead the Bulldogs, with Grace scoring eight in the first quarter and Ratcliff six as Springfield led 15-4.
Ivan Fletcher added 12 points for Springfield, all of which came in the second half.
