Ville Platte held Springfield to single-digit scoring in the first half, building a commanding halftime lead on its way to an 82-31 win over the Bulldogs in the opening round of the Class 2A playoffs Friday.
Ville Platte led 39-10 at halftime and stretched the lead to 61-21 heading into the fourth quarter.
Bryce Johnson led the Bulldogs with 12 points and Ti'Shon Thompson added seven.
CLASS B
Weston 64, Maurepas 33
The Wolves led 25-23 at halftime, but Weston used a 22-4 run in the third quarter to pull away for the win.
Ara'Bian Williams had 10 points in the quarter to fuel the run, and Weston closed with a 19-4 run.
Tyler Anderson finished with 26 points for Maurepas, including 15 in the second quarter.
