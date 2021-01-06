Springfield's Matt Grace missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer that would have given the Bulldogs the win in a 57-55 loss at Pearl River on Wednesday.
The Bulldogs (2-8) rallied from a 35-19 deficit at halftime, cutting the lead to 47-38 going into the fourth quarter.
Grace had nine of his 15 points in the third quarter, while Amir Chaney scored eight of his 18 points in the same span.
Chaney, who had three 3-pointers, scored 13 points in the second half.
Bam McKay added 10 points for the Bulldogs, who went 9-for-16 from the line.
