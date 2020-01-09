SPRINGFIELD – Maybe this was exactly the type of game the Springfield basketball team needed at this point in the season.
Central Private’s Justin Daigle missed the first of two free throws with 1.2 seconds left to help seal Springfield’s 61-60 win on Wednesday at Springfield.
“We played really, really good in spurts, and we played really, really bad in spurts, but the bad spurts are way less than they were a month ago and the good spurts are way longer than they were a month ago,” Springfield coach John Hii said after his team snapped a 10-game losing streak. “The boys needed this game to see ‘I am getting better. I am able to do these things.’ They got the win.”
Daigle hit one of two free throws with 14.8 seconds left to make the score 61-59, then Central Private came up with a turnover, and Daigle was fouled under the basket, setting up the end of the game.
“Really and truly, I was curious as to how they were going to respond, and I felt like nobody hung their heads,” Hii said of his team as Daigle went to the line. “They kind of knew, but they said ‘all right, we’ve still got a second. The game’s not over. Let’s go ahead and play this one out.’ That was a very good sign to me.”
The tight finish came after the Bulldogs (4-12) led 54-44 early in the fourth quarter after a basket by Collin Hayden. From there, Central Private’s Reese Dean hit a 3-pointer, keying a run which whittled the lead to 55-54.
Daigle’s free throws tied the game at 56-56, but Brandon Weathersby hit a free throw, and Will Taylor had a basket to give the Bulldogs a 59-56 edge before a layup by Central Private’s Logan Paul cut the lead to 59-58 with 46.5 seconds left.
After a turnover on the inbounds pass by the Bulldogs, Dean was fouled but missed both free throws.
Springfield’s Owen Hodges was fouled and hit one free throw to make the score 60-58 with 28.6 seconds to play and was fouled again after the Bulldogs got the offensive rebound after he missed the second free throw. Hodges hit another free throw, giving Springfield a 61-58 lead to set up the finish.
“It’s nerve-wracking, but I know I’ve got to hit the shots,” said Hodges, who finished with 18 points, nine of which came in the first quarter. “I think I missed four (free throws) -- two-for-six, but I’ll get them next time, I guess. We got the win.”
Springfield trailed 33-31 at halftime but used a 5-0 burst that was capped by Hodges’ basket to pull ahead 36-33 at the start of the third quarter.
From there, there were four lead changes and two ties – the last at 43-43 -- before Hayden’s free throws keyed a 7-0 burst to close out the quarter as Matt Grace’s 3-pointer just before the buzzer gave Springfield a 50-43 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
Hayden finished with 13 points, 18 rebounds and six assists as one of seven Bulldogs to score in the game.
The Bulldogs led 19-13 at the end of the first quarter but struggled from the field to start the second quarter, and Central Private capitalized during a 9-0 run.
“That’s one of the things I talked to our guys about tonight was that team outrebounded us, and it’s not because they were taller, stronger, faster,” Hii said. “It was because they wanted it more than we did. I told them, we clean up the rebounds, that’s 10 points right there, so in that aspect, we made it a little difficult for ourselves, but it’s hard for me to complain because it’s good to be back in the winner’s circle.”
Weathersby’s three-point play tied the game at 23-23, and the Bulldogs led by as much as four points three times – the last at 31-27 on Hayden’s free throws with 1:49 before halftime – before Central Private closed with a 6-0 burst that was capped by Dean’s free throws with 2.6 seconds to play before halftime.
“We are becoming a team, and we’re starting to click and get it, so it was a good win for us,” Hii said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.