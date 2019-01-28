SPRINGFIELD – It’s going to show up as a 10-point win for the Springfield basketball team, but more than anything, maybe the Bulldogs’ win over The Church Academy showed just how far the team has come in the past month.
Springfield overcame a poor shooting effort in the first quarter and didn’t take its first lead until the fourth quarter in a 41-31 home win over the Crusaders on Monday.
“Hats off to my guys,” Springfield coach John Hii said after the Bulldogs hit seven field goals in the first three quarters then turned around to hit seven in the fourth quarter to pull away for their fifth straight win. “They grinded out a nasty, ugly win.
“That was 32 minutes of beat you up, smash it down your throat kind of I-formation football on the basketball floor, if I may.”
The Bulldogs trailed 28-23 heading into the fourth quarter but slowly chipped away at the lead as Will Taylor scored three straight points after steals by Ti’Shoin Thompson, and Thompson added a layup to knot the score at 28-28.
Thompson finished with 10 points, while Taylor had eight.
Bryce Johnson’s jumper after Trevor Martin pulled down a defensive rebound gave the Bulldogs a 30-28 edge, and Springfield never trailed again.
Collin Hayden’s three-point play after the Crusaders were called for traveling pushed the lead to 33-28. Church Academy didn’t get its first point of the quarter until Trent Abbott hit a free throw after Hayden was called for a technical foul and fouled out.
“We just couldn’t get anything started,” said Hayden, who had six points. “That second half was big for us and everybody coming together and putting together a few points. It wasn’t just one man. It was a team effort.”
Hayden said part of the Bulldogs’ success in the second half came after the Crusaders slowed the tempo in the second half.
“That helped us tremendously, because early on, we were struggling handling the ball and valuing the ball, and that’s one of our main points is to value the ball the ball and rebound,” Hayden said after finishing with eight points. “When they were uptempo, we had trouble doing that. Then they slowed it down, which gave us an opportunity to take the lead and win the game.”
For Hii, the formula for the Bulldogs’ pulling away for the win was a familiar theme.
“I felt like the rebounding in the second half was what made the difference,” Hii said. “I don’t think it was really what they did or what we did offensively or defensively.
“When we rebound, we give ourselves a great chance to win, and we did not rebound at all the first half.”
That was the only point the Crusaders scored after the technical foul as another traveling call led to Johnson’s inside basket and a 35-29 lead.
Nilan Pinestraw made a pair of free throws with 16.8 seconds left as the Bulldogs closed with a 6-2 burst.
The fourth quarter was the polar opposite of the first half for the Bulldogs, who never found a groove early in the game as after a 4-4 tie, the Crusaders went on 9-2 run fueled mostly by Springfield turnovers, to lead 13-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Church Academy stretched the lead to 17-7 on Donovan Jones’ inside basket before the Bulldogs got within 17-12 on Taylor’s jumper following a steal by Johnson.
The Crusaders led 19-13 at halftime and expanded the lead to 24-14 early in the third quarter.
Johnson’s dunk keyed a 7-0 burst which cut the lead to 24-21 before the Crusaders grabbed a 28-21 lead on Abbott’s transition basket. Johnson hit a pair of free throws with 26.2 seconds left, cutting the lead to 28-23 going into the fourth quarter.
Johnson finished with 12 points after going scoreless in the first quarter.
“I felt like our mistakes tonight were not out of selfishness,” Hii said after the Bulldogs didn’t connect on a 3-pointer in the game. “They were out of just being out of sorts. Once we got it going, and it was like, ‘Oh yeah, I remember how to play basketball now’, it looked like clockwork.”
