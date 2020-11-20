Springfield put together a solid fourth quarter to come away with a 46-42 win over Christ Episcopal on the road Thursday.
The Bulldogs trailed 32-30 heading into the fourth quarter but used a 16-10 run in the fourth quarter to get the win.
Amir Chaney, who led the Bulldogs with 15 points, scored six points in the fourth quarter, going 4-for-6 from the line in the same span.
Chris Brown added seven points with five coming in the fourth quarter. Bradlyn McKay and Ivan Fletcher each had six points for Springfield, which led 16-12 at the end of the first quarter.
The game was tied at 24-24 at halftime.
