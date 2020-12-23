Central Private held off a late run from Springfield to pick up a 69-64 win over the Bulldogs on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs trailed 59-49 heading into the fourth quarter and outscored Central Private 15-10. Springfield had some chances to tie the game but was unable to do so.
Central Private, which went 15-for-24 from the line, led 22-17 after the first quarter and 39-34 at halftime.
Ivan Fletcher led the Bulldogs with 21 points, with 10 in the second quarter. Amir Chaney had 14 with three 3-pointers, while Matt Grace added 13 with three 3-pointers as Springfield hit eight treys in the game.
