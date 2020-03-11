SPRINGFIELD – Springfield High didn’t have to go very far to find its new boys basketball coach.
He was already on campus and will be expanding his role.
Billy Dreher, who guided the Springfield girls team to the regional round of the Class 2A playoffs this season, was named the school’s boys coach Wednesday. He will maintain his role as girls coach.
“It keeps me really engaged with learning,” Dreher said of taking on coaching both teams. “I don’t know which coach wouldn’t want to get to coach more in the sense of if you love coaching, that’s what you want to do, so I think it’s a great situation.”
“Yeah, it’s not conventional, and I get that,” Springfield principal Spencer Harris said of the hire. “Really the thought process came with the fact that the respect for his knowledge as a coach; his ability to be honest with the kids and get the most out of them, and I really felt that he was able to do it.
“With our schedule, we’re on a block where he can have the boys and the girls on separate days and times to be able to work it through the school schedule so they can have practice during the day, and it’s not doing both after school. That played into it, but I really just think it came to the fact that I think that his talent and his ability and his understanding of the game of basketball can be beneficial to our kids here in both sports.
“Every level of basketball he’s been involved in, he’s been able to have success, so that’s what made this happen.”
Dreher takes over for John Hii, who wasn’t retained as coach after guiding the Bulldogs to a 5-27 record this season.
“That’s always my number one goal anywhere I go, just have a winning record,” said Dreher, who just finished his second season coaching the Lady Bulldogs. “I think it’s something that’s possible if the kids are willing to buy in and work. It doesn’t matter what knowledge you have. When you’ve done this long enough, you have to have the kids buying in. They have to want to do it, and then you have to have some talent too. You can’t just do it without some talent also, and I think it’s there and it’s going to take a little bit of time, but I think we can get this turned around.
“I’d like to see both teams where they’re top-10 teams every year. I’m far from satisfied where we are in the girls level even,” Dreher continued. “I think we’ve had a lot of success, but to continue, they have to continue to put in that time like we’ve talked about with scoring the basketball.”
Dreher, who coached the boys team at Pope John Paul II before coming to Springfield, informed both teams of the coaching move on Wednesday and said both will work to develop their scoring, but the turnaround for the boys program will start with defense.
“There’s a lot of younger kids that will be back,” he said of the boys program. “Defensively and that, they’ve got to buy in. You’re not going to automatically just turn around and have amazing success offensively, so you’ve got work on defense. You’ve got work on defense. You’ve got to buy into defense first, and that’s kind of been our mentality with the girls, and it’s got to be the same with the boys.
“A lot of times defense creates easier shots, and easier shots hopefully usually creates confidence, whether it’s a steal and getting a layup or getting fouled and getting to the free-throw line,” Dreher said. “As a player, early in the game, I wanted to get to the free-throw line or a layup. It just gives you confidence the more shots you can make instead of starting the game and just jacking up shots from deep. Defense will be the biggest thing, but it’s a group, I think, that has some key pieces. We don’t have a lot of size, but (we have) some kids that can shoot it fairly well that have just got to continue to develop and put in the time to believe they can do it in games and continue to get confidence. I think there’s some good younger players coming in, too, and it’s just got to be a team thing that they buy into and are willing to put in the time. It starts here soon in the offseason.”
The goal is to try and turn around the boys program quickly, with Dreher saying he’s shooting for a winning season next year.
“We’re trying to trim some of the schedule down, obviously a little bit,” Dreher said. “Scheduling can change certain things, but at the end of the day, you’ve still got to be able to perform and win games and that. I think pieces are in place if kids work and stay healthy and committed that we could possibly have that winning season in year one. I told them it’s not going to be easy, but nothing in life is supposed to be easy.”
Dreher also praised the efforts of Kim White, who will stay on as his assistant on the girls team, and Willie Chaney, who will be the boys assistant coach.
“Once we’re all on the same page, it just gets easier and easier, I think, to breed success,” Dreher said. “I think it’s not far away that it can’t happen quickly.”
