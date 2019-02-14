The Springfield boys basketball team split a pair of games as it prepares for the postseason.
On Wednesday, Springfield built a decent halftime lead and overcame a low-scoring third quarter to pick up a 53-47 win over Pope John Paul II.
Bryce Johnson scored 30 points in a 74-56 loss to Runnels on Monday.
SPRINGFIELD 53, POPE JOHN PAUL II 47
The Bulldogs led 35-27 at halftime, but the Jaguars outscored Springfield 9-5 in a low-scoring third quarter to close the gap.
Springfield closed with a 13-11 burst to get the win.
Johnson finished with 24 points, including 16 in the first half, while Trevor Martin scored 12 points.
RUNNELS 74, SPRINGFIELD 56
Johnson paced the Bulldogs with 30 points as Runnels led 37-33 at halftime and outscored the Bulldogs 23-11 in the third quarter to pull away for the win.
Collin Hayden chipped in 14 points.
