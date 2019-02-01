SPRINGFIELD – Springfield's District 10-2A-clinching 51-49 double-overtime win over St. Helena College Prep was a microcosm of the Bulldogs' season.
Springfield (13-15 overall, 6-0 in 10-2A) trailed throughout the second half and in each overtime period before pulling out its seventh straight win following a 6-14 start.
“Especially since we got ourselves in a hole early in both of them (the overtimes),” Springfield head coach John Hii said of working for the win. “I cannot say enough good things about this team. They have worked hard. If you talk to any of them, there was a long beginning of the season where I don't think any of them liked me at all. But you can see they have come to know me, and I've come to know them and this is just a really, really special team.”
George Earlycut, who led St. Helena (13-15, 3-3) with 22 points, drove the lane, then banked in a jumper from the top of the key to give the Hawks a 46-42 lead with 3:14 left in the second overtime. But Tishaun Thompson answered with a 3 from the left wing for Springfield. Thompson then swung the ball to Trevor Martin in the right corner, and Martin drained the 3 to put the Bulldogs up 50-49 with 38 seconds left.
Collin Hayden pulled down a missed runner by Devon Hopkins with 11.1 seconds and was fouled following a Springfield timeout with 4.5 seconds left. Hayden made the first of two free throws for a 51-49 lead. After a St. Helena timeout, Dariel Doughty took the inbounds pass down the left side but could not get a shot off before the buzzer.
Hayden recorded a double-double with 15 rebounds and 14 points. He added three assists.
“I just wanted to do it for the seniors so they could out as district champions,” Hayden said of getting the win on Senior Night. “It's something that hasn't been done in a decade and we did it.”
Bryce Johnson also had a double-double with a team-high 16 points and 14 rebounds. Martin added nine points while Thompson had eight.
“It wasn't just one guy,” Hayden said. “Usually, it's Bryce. He might drop 25, but tonight it was all double-digits from everybody. You couldn't ask for more. You couldn't ask for better coaching. It feels great, honestly.”
Hii said the unselfishness the Bulldogs showed is why they have been successful this season.
“It's one of those things and this is why this team is special, is because we are truly a team,” Hii said. “Yes, we go as Bryce Johnson goes. He's the best player and everybody knows that, but just as he is the best player, everybody contributes. He wants to see everybody succeed and it's such a great team dynamic.”
Springfield took a 39-38 lead with 3:47 left in the first overtime on a free throw by Johnson. But Zach Mikell tossed in a putback and Earlycut hit a jumper to give St. Helena a 42-39 advantage with 2:23 remaining. Thompson found Hayden inside with a minute left before Hayden tied it at 42 with a free throw with 31.7 seconds left.
Johnson rebounded a miss by Hopkins but had his leaner fall short. Hayden grabbed the rebound but his putback attempt fell short at the buzzer.
St. Helena led 32-27 heading into the fourth quarter and still led 37-32 following a pair of Jency Riley free throws at the 4:42 mark. But Hayden scored off a pass from Will Taylor with 3:20 remaining before Martin drained a contested 3 from the left wing with 44 seconds left. Earlycut missed the front end of a 1-and-1 with 15.9 seconds left but the Bulldogs could not get off a shot in the final seconds.
“Rebounding at the end of the second half,” Johnson said of the keys to the comeback. “We got a lot of second-chance points. And limiting our turnovers in the second half because they got a bunch and got a bunch of easy points in the first half.”
Hii agreed protecting the ball better in the second half was a big factor.
“We talked about it before the game,” Hii said. “I said guys, if we want to win, we cannot turn the ball over. We struggled in the second and third quarters before it finally broke open for us.”
St. Helena took a 23-19 lead into halftime following a half that featured six lead changes and five ties.
Springfield used a 7-0 run to take its biggest lead of the half at 12-7 on a Johnson layup with 40 seconds left in the first quarter. Thompson scored in transition off a pass Nilan Pinestraw to tie the game at 7 at the 3:08 mark before rattling in a 3 to put the Bulldogs up 10-7 with 1:14 remaining in the period. Doughty drove at the buzzer to make it 12-9 heading into the second quarter.
St. Helena tied it at 14 on a 3 by Hopkins at the 4:02 mark, then went up as Earlycut scored in transition off a pass from Doughty with 1:48. Earlycut, who had 12 of his points in the half, followed with a 3 from the left wing, then scored off a Hopkins steal in the backcourt for a 23-16 lead with 1:09 left. Johnson converted a three-point play with 45 seconds remaining to cut the deficit to four at the half.
Honeycut knocked down a 3 to give St. Helena a 30-22 lead with 4:29 left in the third. Riley scored off a Hopkins pass for a 32-25 lead with three minutes remaining before Johnson drove in to make it a five-point game at the end of the quarter. Hopkins finished with 10 points for the Hawks.
Hii said the fight the Bulldogs showed was why they were able to recover from the slow start to the season.
“I told them from the very beginning, this team could be very special but it took a lot of hard work, lots of hours, lots of grinding and they rose to that challenge,” Hii said.
Hayden said the team didn't lose hope of challenging for the district title, even after the early struggles.
“At the beginning of the season, we didn't start off too hot,” Hayden said. “Once we started getting going in the middle of the season, we really kicked it up and as soon as we got into district, we knew we could beat any team as long as we played as a team and do as coach told us. We did it and it's unbelievable. We're here.”
