The Holden High and Live Oak High boys’ basketball teams face off in the 2022 Livingston Parish Basketball Tournament held on the Doyle Elementary campus on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022.

 David Gray | The News

St. Amant’s Latavian Crockett scored 33 points, helping the Gators to a 70-66 win over Live Oak in District 5-5A basketball action Friday.

The Eagles, who trailed 17-11 at the end of the first quarter, rallied for a 30-28 lead at halftime before the Gators led 49-44 going into the fourth quarter.

