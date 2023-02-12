St. Amant’s Latavian Crockett scored 33 points, helping the Gators to a 70-66 win over Live Oak in District 5-5A basketball action Friday.
The Eagles, who trailed 17-11 at the end of the first quarter, rallied for a 30-28 lead at halftime before the Gators led 49-44 going into the fourth quarter.
Crockett scored 14 points in the fourth quarter, while Live Oak’s Clayten Ray scored 10 of his 22 points in the fourth.
Live Oak went 12-for-17 from the line and hit four 3-pointers, three from Ray.
Nate Casher added 15 for the Eagles, going 6-for-6 from the line, while Hayden Ray scored 13 with seven in the first quarter and six in the fourth.
