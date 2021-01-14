St. Amant hit 12 3-pointers, including seven in the fourth quarter, to pick up a 71-47 win over Holden at St. Amant on Thursday.
St. Amant led 39-30 heading into the fourth quarter but broke the game open with a 32-17 run in the final period.
Nick Forbes led Holden with 14 points, with eight in the fourth quarter. Brennan Bankston added 11 points with three 3-pointers, while Dylan Gueldner and Jake Forbes each scored eight points.
Ten players scored for St. Amant.
