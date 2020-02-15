St. Thomas Aquinas held Springfield to three points in the fourth quarter to help seal a 53-44 win in District 10-2A basketball action at Springfield on Friday.
The Falcons led 44-41 going into the fourth quarter and used a 9-3 burst to close out the win.
Springfield's Matt Grace, who scored 20 points, had a 3-pointer for the Bulldogs' lone points in the quarter.
The Falcons led 14-10 at the end of the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime before the Bulldogs cut the lead.
Grace had five of Springfield's nine 3-pointers in the game.
Aviyon Butler had 15 points for STA, with 10 coming in the first quarter, while Jake Berner added 11.
