DSHS-STA Basketball Maison Vorise

Denham Springs' Maison Vorise drives to the basket against St. Thomas Aquinas.

 Rob DeArmond | The News

HAMMOND – Throughout the course of its 11-game win streak, the Denham Springs High basketball team simply found a way to win.

Against St. Thomas Aquinas, the formula didn’t quite come together.

Denham Springs High basketball coach Kevin Caballero discusses the game against St. Thomas Aquinas.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.