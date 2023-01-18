HAMMOND – Throughout the course of its 11-game win streak, the Denham Springs High basketball team simply found a way to win.
Against St. Thomas Aquinas, the formula didn’t quite come together.
The Falcons went 7-for-7 from the line in overtime, helping key a 64-60 win over the Yellow Jackets at St. Thomas Aquinas on Tuesday.
“One thing about them, they’re really well coached,” DSHS coach Kevin Caballero said after the Yellow Jackets played their fifth overtime game of the season and dropped to 16-6. “They made some plays, and we made some plays. It’s just (they) made one or two more than we did, and (they) made a few free throws down the stretch, and we missed. Those little things will get you end, especially in overtime.”
“We were a little short-handed, and it didn’t help that we had two guys foul out,” Caballero continued. “Give it to those guys that finished the game. They’re out there trying. They practice every day. It puts them in a good situation. It’s a good learning experience for those young guys.”
The Jackets came into the game short-handed, including an injury to JK O’Conner, that Cabellero said my keep him ‘out for an extended period of time’.
The game, which was tied at 53-53, went to overtime after Denham Springs’ Victor Nelson hit a shot that would have given the Yellow Jackets the lead, but DSHS was called for a charge, turning the ball over with .3 of a second left in regulation.
Da’Jean Golmond’s steal and layup put DSHS up 55-53 to open the extra session before STA’s Najae Williams completed a three-point play.
Jermaine O’Conner’s basket put DSHS ahead 57-56 before a flurry of turnovers by both teams led to an inside basket by the Falcons’ Darius Vaughn for a 58-57 lead for STA.
Jermaine O’Conner missed a pair of free throws with 1:12 to play in overtime, and Maison Vorise came up with a steal before Nelson was called for a charge.
STA’s Kendrell Perry hit two free throws for a 60-57 lead with 30.2 seconds, and Vorise’s basket cut the lead to 60-59.
St. Thomas’ Dylan McAlister was fouled on the baseline and hit two free throws, putting the Falcons ahead 62-59 with 3.6 seconds left in overtime.
From there, Dillon Maxie worked in a pass to Jermaine O’Conner, who was fouled with 2.4 seconds left. He connected on one free throw and the other was disallowed, cutting the lead to 62-60 before Perry’s free throws accounted for the final margin.
James Taylor, Vorise, and Jermaine O’Conner each had 11 points to led DSHS, which went 16-for-31 from the line, while Da’Jean Golmond and Nelson each had eight, with Nelson scoring all of his points in the second quarter.
The Falcons led 41-39 heading into the fourth quarter, and the lead stretched to four before Da’Jean Golmond’s 3-pointer cut the advantage to 43-42.
Maison Vorise hit two free throws to put DSHS ahead 47-46 before Williams’ free throws gave STA a 48-47 lead with 2:51 to play.
From there, Denham’s Taylor was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three free throws, putting DSHS ahead 50-48.
The game was tied twice before Jermaine O’Conner hit a free throw to give DSHS a 53-52 lead. After the Jackets pulled down a defensive rebound, O’Conner missed the front end of a one-and-one, and the Falcons got the rebound, leading to a free throw by McAlister which tied the game at 53-53 to set up the end of regulation.
St. Thomas Aquinas led 16-4 at the end of the first quarter, primarily taking advantage of DSHS turnovers.
“I thought we were playing tentatively in the first quarter,” Caballero said. “We were playing some guys that haven’t got a lot of minutes. Dylan Maxie (four points), he didn’t score tonight, but I thought he really played hard and rebounded for us.”
“They came out and punched us in the face,” Caballero said. “We’ve had a little adversity here the last couple of days, but we’re over it now. We’ve got a good team. We’ve just got to finish games, and in that 11-game win streak, we did. We made free throws. We made plays just enough, and it caught up with us a little bit tonight.”
The Jackets got within 28-16 when Nelson was fouled, and the Falcons were hit with a technical foul. Nelson hit all four free throws before Brock Smith’s 3-pointer cut the St. Thomas lead to 28-23 going into halftime.
“The other guys came around,” Caballero said. “Hats off to Victor Nelson. It’s the first time he’s played varsity this year. He steps up there and makes four free throws and the game-winner in regulation and gets called for a charge. It was close, but we had our chances.”
Vorise’s steal led to a layup that put the Yellow Jackets ahead 39-33 late in the third quarter before the Falcons closed with a 6-0 burst.
“We kind of had the momentum going in the locker room at halftime,” Caballero said. “At one point, I think we were up six or so, but they’re good. He (STA coach Raymone Andrews) does a good job with them. The just had a little more than we had tonight.”
