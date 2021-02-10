St. Thomas Aquinas pulled away for 54-47 win over Holden in action Tuesday at STA.
Holden led 37-36 heading into the fourth quarter before the Falcons closed with an 18-10 run.
STA led 15-9 at the end of the first quarter before the Rockets came back to lead 29-27 at halftime.
Coley Courtney led Holden with 17 points, while Dylan Gueldner added 13 for the Rockets, who went 8-for-18 at the line.
Jake Berner and Drew Milton led STA with 11 points each.
