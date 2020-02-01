French Settlement's boys basketball team used a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 63-48 win over St. Thomas Aquinas on Friday in District 10-2A action at Gerald Keller Gymnasium.
The Lions snapped a 25-25 halftime tie with a 17-13 run in the third quarter in which Cedric Witkowski scored 10 of his 20 points.
FSHS outscored the Falcons 21-10 in the fourth quarter as Edward Allison, who scored 22 points, went 6-for-8 at the free-throw line as part of a 13-point quarter.
Allison hit four 3-pointers in the game as the Lions collected six in the game. Draven Smith and Will McMorris had the other 3-pointers.
Smith finished with 11 points, while McMorris had five.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.