Northlake Christian used a strong third quarter to pull away for an 63-52 win over French Settlement on Tuesday at Gerald Keller Gymnasium.
The Lions led 28-27 at halftime before Northlake went on an 18-10 run in the third quarter. The Wolverines outscored FSHS 18-14 in the fourth quarter.
Edward Allison led the Lions with 27 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. The Lions played without Jonas LeBourgeois, who was injured in the team's game against Doyle.
Northlake led 16-11 after a quarter, but Cedric Witkowski scored nine of his 12 points in the second quarter, sparking a 17-11 run.
Bill Leahy led Northlake with 28 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.