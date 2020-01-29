Nick Forbes scored 25 points, and Hartland Litolff added 22 to lead four players in double figures as Holden picked up an 81-55 win over Christ Episcopal on Tuesday.
Litolff had 10 points in the first quarter, helping the Rockets to a 22-14 lead, which expanded to 37-29 at halftime.
Holden led 55-44 heading into the fourth quarter and put the game away with a 26-11 run.
Coley Courtney added 14 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, while Dylan Gueldner scored 13 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.