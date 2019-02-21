As Albany’s boys basketball team heads into the Class 3A playoffs, it’s all about redemption on a number of levels.
The Hornets are headed to the postseason for the first time in two years, and two of the main reasons they’re there are seniors Tyler Quamme and Damien McAlister, neither of whom finished the season with the team last year.
With the seniors on board for the entire season, Albany has gone from a two-win team last season to a 19-win team bound for the playoffs, and for Hornets coach Chris Carter, the math is simple.
“Having these two guys, it’s not only raising us 25-30 points a game but also helping to limit a lot of other teams by cutting down 20 to 30 points on average,” Carter said.
This season has been a stark contrast from 2017-18 for the Hornets when McAlister, the team’s point guard, suffered a torn ACL in the second game of the season, putting the team in a bind early.
“It was just instant,” Carter said. “We’re without our point guard for the rest of the year.”
McAlister said he knew his injury would change the team dynamic.
“It was very difficult because our team didn’t have a fully developed point guard to really handle the ball and get it up the court,” McAlister said. “It hurt me because it made me realize that my team really needed me down the stretch in the season. It hurt me bad.”
With that in mind, McAlister had surgery to repair his knee and began the rehab process as quickly as he was able to in order to return to the court.
“I wanted to get back in shape and get ready for next season, because my team really needed me and I felt like I let them down once I got hurt because I saw how hard it was for us,” McAlister said. “I went straight into rehab and I was just working on everything.”
Albany’s team dynamic changed again when Quamme, the team’s center, was ruled academically ineligible, around the Christmas break after playing the early part of the season. It’s something Quamme takes full responsibility for.
“It kind of hurt my team a lot because I wasn’t out there on the court playing with them, being there, playing as a family, working hard,” he said. “It kind of hurt us because there was nobody else that could help them, so I felt like I kind of stuck myself in a situation where it was just a bad situation where I couldn’t help them.”
Like McAlister rehabbing his injury, Quamme said he began focusing more on his academics in an effort to get back on the court for his senior season.
“After that, I started my senior year getting my grades right,” Quamme said. “Everything’s good. My GPA has been the highest since ever, so I’ve been staying on my stuff after that.”
Carter said both players have matured during their time with the program, in part because of what they encountered as juniors.
“They’ve matured a little bit,” Carter said. “They’re still kids at the end of the day, but they have matured being in the program for four years since I got them as freshmen to seniors. They’ve been the only two players to taste the playoffs because they were my only two freshmen. They both dressed varsity, and they both contributed as freshmen coming off the bench.”
With Quamme and McAlister back in the fold this season, the Hornets are almost like a different team. Quamme is averaging 17 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks per game, while McAlister is scoring nine points with six assists and two steals per game.
“It definitely gives us stability from our backcourt position having Damien with his ballhandling and his vision helping break presses,” Carter said. “Last year, a lot of teams, they just tried to press us, and this year they haven’t had much success in pressing us the whole game because Damien helps in the backcourt.
“Down low, offensively and defensively, Tyler Quamme has been able to control the boards and help limit teams’ second, third, fourth-chance opportunities that a lot of teams seemed to have gotten last year.”
That’s obviously helped boost the Hornets’ win total, and Carter said one key to that improvement is the team’s 8-2 record in games decided by four points or less this season.
“We’re winning the games this year that we didn’t win last year by five points or less,” he said.
Another aspect that’s helped the Hornets this season is their depth. Carter has only been suiting up 10 varsity players, but all have contributed at different points, with Carter pointing out the recent play of Caleb Puma and Jae Jae Doherty during the team’s push to end the regular season.
“It’s been a bunch of different parts as well and kids understanding their roles,” Carter said. “Last year, Trey (Yelverton) and Caleb Puma, they had to create a lot without Damien, and now they’re in their more natural positions with Damien being able to create them open shots and also feed the ball down low to Quamme.”
The Hornets are focused on picking up that 20th win of the season, which would also give them a trip to the regional round of the playoffs. Even though they haven’t been to the playoffs since they were freshmen, Quamme and McAlister are busy imparting some knowledge to their teammates before the start of postseason play.
“It’s a different environment in the playoffs,” McAlister said of what he’s told the underclassmen about the playoffs. “It’s a better crowd. It’s a better environment. You see different teams that you’ve never seen before. You just have to play your game and hope that you can come out with a win. I just told them (they) just have to work. If (they) work (we’ll) get far in the playoffs. You just have to play as a team, be able to lift your team up when you’re down, and when you do that, you may come out with a win.”
Quamme is telling his teammates not to change much, if anything, at this point in the season.
“We have some freshmen and some juniors that are really stepping up, so hopefully they can fill in our shoes and put them together and string them together like we did as a team and as a whole, so hopefully they’ll be successful without us next year.”
That’s exactly what Carter is hoping.
“They wanted to be able to show the other guys what it meant to go to the playoffs, what it meant to have a winning season from what they experienced their freshmen year,” Carter said. “It takes hard work, and they both put in their fair share of hard work and dedication to the program all four years. Hopefully it will set the trend for years to come.”
