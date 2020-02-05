WALKER – With his team locked in a tense battle where visiting University High – the top-rated team in Division II – was running neck and neck with Walker High in the later stages of the fourth quarter, Wildcats coach Anthony Schiro looked at Brian Thomas during a timeout with one thought in mind.
“He’s been under the weather and even went to the doctor this week,” Schiro said of Thomas. “I don’t think he was on top of his game, and I knew he wasn’t feeling well but in our with two minutes to go I told him I needed him to step up and make a play.”
Thomas obliged, first on the defensive end with a blocked shot followed by a terrific pass to freshman Kedric Brown for a go-ahead layup with 7.2 seconds left, propelling Walker to a 71-69 victory Wednesday over University.
“It just shows that we can step up in a big moment and make a play to win the game,” Thomas said.
It was the first leg of a two-part challenge this week for Walker (20-6), Class 5A’s No. 7 team, which turns around Friday to host Scotlandville, ranked No. 15 in MaxPrep’s national Top 25 poll, in a District 4-5A opener.
“We were getting prepared this week for these two big games,” Brown said. “It was a good game and real fun to play in. U-High had a lot of energy and good players.”
LSU signee Jalen Cook topped Walker with 22 points and Thomas added 15 for the Wildcats, who shot 51% (27 of 53) for the game.
The Wildcats lost the handle on a 14-point lead (59-45) in the first minute of the fourth quarter when U-High, which substituted a new wave of five players throughout most of the game, went on a 22-6 run, passing the home team 69-67 on Terrington Butler’s 3-pointer with 1:41 remaining.
The game was tied twice at 67-all on Thomas’ drive to the basket and two free throws from Cook with 47.9 seconds to go that made it 69-69.
U-High missed a 3-pointer with 19 seconds remaining but was able to grab the offensive rebound and called timeout with 15.7 seconds left.
Butler slipped inside of Thomas for the potential go-ahead basket – a 10-footer from the right side, but Walker’s second-team All-State selection recovered in time to get on top of Butler’s shot and block it with 14 seconds left.
“I saw him slip open for a second and I got in help side and I was able to get the block,” Thomas said.
Thomas secured the ball, brought it up the floor and alertly spotted Brown behind U-High’s defense for an easy layup, giving him nine points for the game.
“It was like a normal layup,” Brown said. “There wasn’t too much pressure on me.”
Following a timeout with 6.7 seconds left, U-High advanced the ball beyond mid-court, called another timeout and inbounded to Shawn Jones whose 3-point attempt was short, and an offensive follow was off the mark at the buzzer.
“I was just trying to run the floor because I know Brian will see me every time,” Brown said. “He stepped up before and got blocked a shot and I just stepped up and made a layup.”
Added Thomas: “I kind of lost the ball. I was looking at the clock trying to see how much time they had left. When I looked up, I saw two of my teammates and I was able get it to one of them so they could make the play.”
Thomas’ pivotal plays helped Walker overcome a fourth quarter in which they were outscored by 10 points and suffered four of its 16 turnovers.
“U-High’s a good team and they got hot and hit some shots,” Schiro said. “They never panicked. The chipped away and actually took the lead on us. I thought if we would have played a little smarter and at times a little more focused and took care of the ball a little bit, we would have put this one away. We had to persevere.”
There were seven lead changes and four ties over the first 1 ½ quarters when Walked finished the second quarter on an 8-2 run that snapped a 30-all tie for a 38-32 halftime lead.
Reserve Kevin Brady keyed an early run in the third quarter with a steal that led to Thomas’ 15-footer and Brady followed with a steal and layup during his nine-point outing and Walker made it 44-34 when Warren Young Jr. was credited with a layup on a goal-tending call.
Brady continued to impact his team’s success, feeding Brown for a layup and later scoring in transition on a layup before Cook beat the buzzer with a deep 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 57-45 lead.
He started the fourth quarter with a runner in the lane that accounted for his team’s biggest lead with 7:22 left in the game.
“I thought Kevin Brady came in and played great for us,” Schiro said. “He brought some intensity, brought some energy and made some layups. He was one our catalysts in getting our big lead. Kedric’s always solid and hustles and got to the right spots. He got where he needed to be, and Brian found him for the layup to give us the lead.”
