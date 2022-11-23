Hannan's Drew Timmons scored 32 points in a 69-56 win over Denham Springs High in the Holy Cross Tournament on Tuesday.
Hannan led 20-11 at the end of the first quarter and 36-32 heading at halftime.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Hannan's Drew Timmons scored 32 points in a 69-56 win over Denham Springs High in the Holy Cross Tournament on Tuesday.
Hannan led 20-11 at the end of the first quarter and 36-32 heading at halftime.
Timmons, who went 11-for-15 from the line, did his damage in the second half with 12 points in the third quarter and 10 in the fourth.
Hannan went 14-for-19 from the line as a team. DSHS was 9-for-12 from the line.
Brock Smith led DSHS with 12 points, including seven in the second quarter. J.K. O'Conner and Bryant Coleman each scored 11 for DSHS, with Coleman scoring seven in the second quarter.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.