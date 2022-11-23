DSHS logo.jpg

Hannan's Drew Timmons scored 32 points in a 69-56 win over Denham Springs High in the Holy Cross Tournament on Tuesday.

Hannan led 20-11 at the end of the first quarter and 36-32 heading at halftime.

