Logan Turner hit 10 3-pointers as part of a 37-point effort, leading the Doyle basketball team to a 95-62 win over Logansport in the Logansport Tournament on Friday.
Turner connected on four treys in the first quarter as the Tigers built a 26-9 lead and stretched the advantage to 47-21 at halftime.
Andrew Yuratich added 21 points, including four 3-pointers for the Tigers, who hit 16 treys in the game.
Braden Keen scored 12 points, while Hartland Litolff had 11.
