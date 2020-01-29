Logan Turner scored 25 points to help spark Doyle in a an 87-40 road win over Pope John Paul II on Tuesday in District 10-2A play.
The Tigers, who hit 11 3-pointers in the game, led 16-8 at the end of the first quarter but outscored PJP 33-15 in the second quarter to pull away.
Turner, who connected on four 3-pointers, scored 13 points in the second quarter, while Braden Keen scored nine of his 12 points in the same stretch.
Doyle stretched the lead 68-28 heading into the fourth quarter.
Andrew Yuratich added 10 points for the Tigers, while Luke Jones had nine with eight coming in the fourth quarter.
