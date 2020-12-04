A big third quarter helped spark University High to a 74-52 win over Live Oak on Wednesday.
U-High led 34-23 at halftime and outscored the Eagles 25-19 in the third quarter to expand the lead.
TJ Magee led Live Oak with 15 points, while CJ Davis had 14.
Live Oak went 14-for-27 from the free throw line.
