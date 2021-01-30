University High notched a 58-47 win over Denham Springs High at Grady Hornsby Gym on Friday, holding the Yellow Jackets to five points in the third quarter.
University led 16-14 at the end of the first quarter before the Yellow Jackets pulled ahead 27-25 at halftime.
The Cubs, however, went on a 20-5 run in the third quarter to pull away.
Jordan Reams led DSHS with 20 points, with 10 in the fourth quarter, while Ja'Barry Fortenberry added eight as the Yellow Jackets went 12-for-20 at the line.
