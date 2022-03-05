WALKER – Like clockwork, the Walker boys basketball team is back in the state tournament.
The seventh-seeded Wildcats clinched a berth in next week’s tournament at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, using a big fourth quarter to pull away for a 76-48 win over No. 15 East St. John.
Heading into the game, Walker coach Anthony Schiro said the team’s focus in practice was on its defense, and it paid off.
“I think they had 22 at halftime, and that’s a good half,” Schiro said after his team notched its fifth straight trip to the state tournament. “They end up with 48 points. You hold anybody under 50, you’ve got a good chance to win, I believe. Our defensive intensity was good. I thought we rotated well. I thought we contested shots.”
Walker will face No. 11 Northshore, which edged No. 3 Ruston, 59-53, in the Class 5A semifinals Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
No. 1 Zachary will face No. 5 Ouachita Parish in the other 5A semifinal at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
The championship game is set for 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12.
Walker led 53-37 going into the fourth quarter, but consecutive 3-pointers by Warren Snyder cut the lead to 53-43, forcing Schiro to take a timeout with 7:04 to play.
“When they got it to 10, coach called a timeout,” Walker’s Warren Young Jr. said. “He was mad, yelling at us, telling us to slow down, calm down.”
Said Schiro of the timeout: “I was upset with the fact that we still had seven minutes to go in the game, and then we let them cut it to 10, so I was like, ‘Guys, this ain’t over. It’s a dogfight now.’ I can’t be more proud of the way they responded to that.”
It was a wake-up call for Walker as Donald Butler’s inside basket fueled a 16-1 run in which he had two dunks and Ja’Cory Thomas another. Butler’s first dunk in the run came off an assist from PJ Scott.
“That really hypes us up,” Butler, who finished with 18 points, said of the dunks. “I just like seeing the crowd jump up and down. It just energizes me so much, it makes me want to keep doing it.”
The run was fueled missed shots by East St. John, which at one point was unable to connect on four straight 3-pointers as Walker collected the defensive rebound each time and turned it into points.
“When you play great defense and you rebound the ball and limit them to one shot, you’ve got a good chance to win,” Schiro said.
“We were still playing good defense,” Schiro said of the Walker run. “They were not uncontested shots. We were in their face contesting them, so I was proud of that.”
Young’s inside basket put Walker ahead 69-44 before East St. John’s Devin Davis had a dunk off a turnover to stop the run.
“The best defense we played all year was today because we had to get back to the Final Four,” said Young, who had 22 points.
“When we lock down and guard, we’re a scary team,” he continued. “Donald blocking shots, Kedric (Brown) getting steals, leading out to fast break dunks. We’re a scary team like that.”
Butler said the focus on defense in practice in preparation for the game was key to the team’s success in the game.
“I’m not going to lie, the first probably about 45 minutes of practice (was) straight defense, and if we don’t get it right, we’re running, so we’ve got to get it right, and we’ve got to work together,” he said. That’s the main part of it, working together.”
Leonte Turner’s layup got ESJ within 73-48 before Walker’s Fisher Fontenot hit a 3-pointer to cap the scoring.
Butler’s jumper snapped a 4-4 tie in the first quarter, and Young followed with a steal and layup, starting a run in which he scored all nine of his first-quarter points, helping Walker to a 15-11 lead heading into the second quarter.
Snyder’s 3-pointer got ESJ within 15-14, but Brown scored on an inside basket, Ja’Cory Thomas had consecutive buckets and Brandon Bardales hit a 3-pointer helping Walker expand its lead to 26-16 – the first of three 10-point leads for the team.
Thomas, who finished with 15 points, had a basket then Young hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer off an ESJ turnover, putting Walker ahead 37-22 at halftime.
“He’s up for the big moment,” Schiro said of Young’s shot. “He just knew the time was running out, and he found an open spot on the floor and made a great shot. If he misses that shot, we’re still up 12, so I’m feeling pretty good, but when he hits that shot, gets the momentum boost, puts us up 15, that was big.”
East St. John cut the advantage to 39-27 on Kylon Harris’ 3-pointer, but Butler’s jumper keyed a run that put Walker ahead 52-31 on Young’s free throw with 1:36 left in the third quarter.
Turner hit two 3-pointers, cutting the ESJ lead to 53-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
“It’s special,” Young said of getting back to the state tournament. “We’ve got to keep the tradition going.”
