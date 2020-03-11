LAKE CHARLES – There will be no third straight trip to the championship game, no opportunity at a second state title in three years.
Instead, Walker will have to settle for a run of three straight trips to the Class 5A state tournament after the No. 9 Wildcats fell to No. 4 Bonnabel, 67-60, in Wednesday’s state semifinal at Burton Coliseum.
After finishing as the state’s runner-up last year and winning the school’s only title in 2018, Walker was looking for a third straight title game appearance and appeared to be in good shape to do just after through three quarters.
However, Bonnabel (27-6) had other ideas.
“The last three years have been fun,” said Walker’s Jalen Cook, an LSU signee. “It’s been great what we have done. It didn’t finish like we wanted, but when we look back it’s great.”
Cook finished with 28 points and Brian Thomas added 22 for the Wildcats, who saw their season come to an end at 24-8.
“They were a little bigger and a little stronger late,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said of Bonnabel. “Maybe they wore us down some in the end.”
Leading 47-43 heading into the final quarter, Walker’s offense went cold, managing just one field goal — a jumper by Thomas with 4:38 remaining in the game.
Still, the Wildcats tried desperately to pull off a comeback behind Cook, who hit a pair of 3-pointers in a 30-second span to cut the lead to 61-58 with 50 seconds left.
But Tyron Williams made four free throws for Bonnabel in the closing minute to preserve the victory. It was the Bruins second win over the Wildcats this season.
“They made the plays down the stretch and we didn’t make enough of them,” Schiro said. “I liked the shots we were getting; we were getting to the rim. They just weren’t falling for us. You got to make the shots down the stretch. We just couldn’t make them when we needed them.”
As for Williams, who had a game-high 29 points, Schiro was impressed.
“That guy was tough to stop,” he said. “He really came up big for them.”
Cook gave Walker the lead at halftime when he hit 2-of-3 free throws, giving him 15 points in the first two quarters. He was fouled as time expired while trying to hit a desperation 3-point shot two feet inside half court.
Cook’s free throws ended a rally that saw Walker respond from being down seven points early in the second.
A 9-2 run highlighted by Thomas’ tip-in gave Walker its first lead since the opening moments at 29-28.
Both teams then hit free throws to end the half.
However, the Walker defense held Bonnabel without a field goal over the last 4 minutes, four seconds to grab the lead.
In the first quarter Williams was the story, scoring 13 straight points for the Bruins to give them an 18-9 lead.
Williams finished the first half with 18 points while Cook had 15.
“This has been an amazing run,” Schiro said. “It is something we can be proud of. Sorry it’s over.”
Walker finished the season by winning 13 of its last 16 games. Meanwhile, Bonnabel will be heading into the title game riding a 14-game winning streak.
As for Walker, they will try to make it four straight trips to the state championship next year. Cook will be watching.
“They got to keep the tradition going,” he said.
