WALKER - Walker High completed a 3-0 showing at his annual Walker Christmas Challenge with a 77-54 victory Saturday over Central Lafourche.
Senior guard Jalen Cook led the way with 31 points, freshman guard Warren Young Jr. added 13 and Brian Thomas 10. Donald Butler Jr. added nine and Ja'Cory Thomas eight.
Cook scored 16 points in the first half, helping fuel Walker's 36-23 halftime lead. The Wildcats outscored the Trojans 20-17 in the quarter and 21-16 in the final quarter with Young scoring nine points in the second half, all on 3-point baskets.
