Walker held Live Oak to single digits in two quarters, keying a 69-49 win over the Eagles in non-district action Friday at C.B. Wheat Gym.
The Wildcats led 17-12 at the end of the first quarter and 31-17 at halftime.
Walker expanded the lead to 50-26 heading into the fourth quarter.
Gavin Harris led Walker with 19 points, while Warren Young Jr. added 14 with three treys, and Donald Butler had 13.
Baylor Wells led Live Oak with 12 points, while CJ Davis had 10.
