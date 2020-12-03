Walker got off to a fast start in picking up a 69-29 win over Pearl River in its season opener Wednesday at Walker High.
The Wildcats led 20-9 after the first quarter and 42-20 at halftime with Donald Butler score eight of his 17 points in the second quarter.
Walker, which held Pearl River to single-digit scoring in three quarters, led 56-24 heading into the fourth quarter as Warren Young Jr. scored eight of his game-high 21 points in the third.
Christian Johnson had seven of his 14 points in the fourth quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.