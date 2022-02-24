All three of Livingston Parish’s Class 5A basketball teams made the playoffs this season, and for each team, the postseason means something different.
No. 7 Walker is the parish’s highest seed in Class 5A and looks to continue its run of state tournament appearances hosting No. 26 Pineville to open the playoffs at 7 p.m. Friday.
“They know the deal,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said of his veteran team. “They know, ‘hey, it’s playoff time, and if you don’t show up to play, then the next game’s not guaranteed’, and we’re playing a tough, tough Pineville team who’s in a very tough 2-5A district, and they’re a very solid, very good team coming in here. They’re not what you’d say is a typical 26 seed. They’re much better than that.”
“Seven’s not a bad place,” Walker coach Schiro said of the Wildcats’ seeding. “To be in the top 10, you can’t complain about that – a good season, 23-8 overall. Yeah, it would have been nice to be in the top four, but a couple of slip-ups here and there prevented us from getting there …”
Meanwhile, No. 25 Denham Springs is in the postseason for the first time in two years and travels to face No. 8 Natchitoches Central at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
“Of course, if you know anything about Louisiana basketball, when you hear Natchitoches Central, it’s been like that since I was playing,” DSHS coach Kevin Caballero said. “The past two years, we didn’t make it. Those guys have been starting since they were sophomores. We’ve got a good senior group, and we’re going over there to win.”
Elsewhere, it’s the first playoff appearance for Live Oak’s Tiras Magee as a head coach as the No. 27 Eagles travel to face No. 6 Captain Shreve at 6 p.m. Friday.
“I told them we’ve reached our goal of making the playoffs, but this is a new season,” Magee said. “Making the playoffs, that’s not what we’re here for. We’re here to make some noise in the playoffs. We’ve been invited to the party, so we’re going to go ahead and dance while we’re here at the party.”
PINEVILLE AT WALKER
Pineville went 15-12 overall and 3-7 in a district that features Class 5A No. 3 Ruston, No. 2 Alexandria, No. 5 Ouachita Parish and No. 10 West Monroe.
“They have great athletes,” Schiro said. “They’ve got five, six, seven guys that can rotate in and out, and they don’t lose much from them. They’ve got a big guy that’s solid in the post. They play hard. They play great defense. They go to work, and they’re battle-tested. They’ve played in a tough district every night, two rounds. They’ve played all the top-10 teams in the state, it seems like.”
Schiro said some of the main keys for success for his team will be on defense and on the free-throw line.
“We’ve got to slow them down in transition, and we’ve got to rebound the ball really well,” Schiro said. “They like to crash the boards. Offensively, we’ve got to be able to execute the things we’re trying to execute and just be good in every phase of the game.”
DENHAM SPRINGS AT NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL
Denham Springs lost at Natchitoches Central in the regional round in 2018, and Caballero said there are some differences between this NCHS team and the one the Yellow Jackets faced previously.
“One thing different than what they were whenever we up there three years ago, they’re not as big, but they’re athletic,” Caballero said. “They’re all over the floor. They push this thing up. They remind me of some teams – Walker’s one of them, Zachary’s one of them. You’ve got to try to slow them down a little bit, and when you get them on their home floor, that’s a tough task. They don’t feature the 6-7, 6-6 guys like they have in the past, but they’re an eighth seed, and they’re not an eighth seed for nothing.”
Caballero is expecting Natchitoches Central to apply pressure, which is something he said the team worked to simulate in practice. He also said the Yellow Jackets will have to limit their turnovers.
“Hopefully we can do that,” he said. “If not, then it’s going to be tough on us.”
Caballero is also hoping competing in District 4-5A will have the Yellow Jackets prepared for Nachitoches Central.
“I told the kids I’ve watched Natchitoches Central on film and everything,” he said. “They’re good. Don’t get me wrong. They’ve only lost one game at home this year, but are they the caliber of Zachary and Scotlandville? I don’t know.”
LIVE OAK AT CAPTAIN SHREVE
Magee said the Eagles will have to take care of the ball and handle the basics in order to have success.
“They’re playing defense from the time the ball is tipped until the last sound of the horn,” Magee said. “They’re up in you. They’re playing defense. They’re playing passing lanes. They’re high hedging. They’re switching screens, so they’re really putting a lot of ball pressure on you. What we have to do to counter that is, we have to cut hard, go back door, make good passes, take care of the basketball, take good shots, not rush shots. If we do those things, we’ll be fine. If we turn the basketball over, it could very well turn into a dunk-fest real quick.”
Magee said Captain Shreve is averaging about 42 points a game, which is similar to the Eagles’ offensive output.
“I’m thinking if we’re patient and make some shots, we could be right there and pull the upset,” Magee said.
