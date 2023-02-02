Walker held off a fourth-quarter charge by University High to pick up a 63-56 win, while Denham Springs cruised to a 78-38 victory over Kentwood on Wednesday.
WALKER 63, UNIVERSITY 56
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low near 40F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: February 2, 2023 @ 1:47 pm
Walker held off a fourth-quarter charge by University High to pick up a 63-56 win, while Denham Springs cruised to a 78-38 victory over Kentwood on Wednesday.
WALKER 63, UNIVERSITY 56
Walker led 46-26 heading into the fourth quarter before U-High closed with a 30-17 run.
The Cubs led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter before the Wildcats pulled ahead 34-19 at halftime.
Warren Young Jr. led Walker with 20 points, scoring eight in the second quarter and eight in the fourth while going 6-for-8 from the line.
Ja'Cory Thomas and Kedric Brown each had 12 points for Walker, which went 12-for-14 from the line while connecting on three 3-pointers.
DENHAM SPRINGS 78, KENTWOOD 38
The Yellow Jackets held the Roos to single digits in the first and fourth quarters, leading 21-6 at the end of the first quarter and 38-19 at halftime.
Eleven players scored for DSHS, which hit eight 3-pointers while going 6-for-13 from the line.
Brock Smith paced Denham Springs with 18 points, hitting four 3-pointers. He scored 10 in the first quarter.
Jermaine O’Conner had 15 points, with nine in the first quarter, while Jacori Gross and Maison Vorise each scored nine points in the game.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.