LAFAYETTE – With Comeaux making its first concerted run of the game against Walker, which had its two tallest players on the bench in foul trouble, the message to the team late in a third-quarter huddle was simple.
“Just don’t blink,” Walker senior Jalen Cook said.
Cook typified his team’s resolve, stopping the home team’s run with a 3-pointer that triggered a key 9-0 run that carried over into the fourth quarter and helped No. 9 Walker register a 72-54 victory Tuesday over No. 8 Comeaux in a Class 5A state regional victory at a raucous Spartans Gymnasium.
Walker (25-8) advances to Friday’s state quarterfinal where they’ll return home to host No. 16 H.L. Bourgeois, which upset No. 1 Natchitoches Central, 61-57.
The Wildcats, who handed the Spartans their first home loss in 14 games this season, will look to advance to their third straight state tournament in Lake Charles.
“I love a great atmosphere,” Cook said. “It was a great atmosphere. We were always the underdog. That made us come out and play harder.”
Cook scored 38 points – including all seven of his team’s 3-pointers - for the second straight playoff game, 22 of which came in the first half.
Brian Thomas, who fouled out with 1:42 to play, finished with 17 points for the Wildcats, who shot 52% (25 of 48) from the field.
“Brian and I knew what we’re coming into and what we had to do,” Cook said. “We came in and did it. That experience, playing hard on defense, making stops and turning them into offensive scores. It’s just being focused and locked in. Playing all out to win.”
Walker never trailed and created early separation from Comeaux (23-8) with a 12-0 run near the end of the first quarter for a 19-5 advantage.
Cook scored 13 of his team’s points, with the last of his three 3-pointers coming off an inbounds pass from Kevin Brady with 42 seconds left in the quarter.
“That’s what we always want to go and get going fast,” Walker coach Anthony Schiro said. “We want to put pressure on them early, get out to a quick start. The only thing that scares me about that is we may relax a little bit. I don’t think we relaxed too much in this game. We definitely want to win the first four minutes every game and get off to a good start.”
Tensions rose at the 6:19 mark of the second quarter when Thomas was shoved from behind on a breakaway layup opportunity.
But that was just the start of the sequence that saw Thomas make a pair of intentional foul shots while freshman Warren Young Jr., who was on the bench at the time, was ejected for apparently stepping onto the court when officials were restoring order and keeping both teams at bay during an emotionally-charged moment.
“The rule is if you come onto the court, and I’m not sure you would call that an altercation, you’re ejected,” Schiro said. “I didn’t see it. I was out at half-court trying to keep Brian calm. I’m not sure if it’s a game suspension because there was no fighting.”
Walker led 24-7 after Comeaux’s Tre Harris, who finished with 22 points, made the first of a two-shot technical free throw opportunity, and went on to build a commanding 29-9 lead at the 5:04 mark when Keondre Brown scored five straight points, taking a lob from Cook and scoring a basket in traffic and capped a sterling 10-of-11 shooting performance for the Wildcats.
Brown was part of key group of reserve players who fulfilled their roles to perfection, taking over when Thomas went to the bench with foul trouble. Kedric Brown, who took over for Young, was another such player that scored on a key drive for a 40-17 lead – the Wildcats’ biggest of the half.
“We have a team that’s a little deeper than some people may think,” Schiro said. “We do have some guys that came come in off the bench and contribute. I couldn’t be prouder of those guys. They’re going to come in and do their job to the best of their ability and lay it on the line for the rest of the team.”
Comeaux, which shot 35% (7 of 20) in the first half, made its biggest run at Walker when the Wildcats lost the services of Thomas after he picked up his second and third fouls of the game less than two minutes apart.
The Spartans went on an 8-2 run with Harris converting a three-point play with three minutes remaining, reducing the Wildcats’ lead to 48-35 – their smallest margin since late in the first quarter.
With Thomas back on the court, Cook stopped the run when he took a pass from Brady after an offensive rebound and knocked down consecutive 3-pointers and added a free throw on a technical foul. Thomas finished the 9-0 surge with a driving layup and the Wildcats took a 57-40 lead into the fourth quarter.
Cook scored on a drive, picked up a steal and fed Thomas for a layup and 59-43 lead and never allowed Comeaux, which had won 16 of its last 17 games, to get any closer.
“It’s going to be real nice to compete in front of our home crowd one more game,” Cook said. “To compete and get back to where we’ve been the past two years. It’s going to be a great, electric atmosphere.”
