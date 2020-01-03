WESTWEGO - Walker High simply ran into a buzzsaw in its quarterfinal round Friday of the 10th Annual AllStar Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic at The Alario Center.
Boom Township (Ill.) drained 10 3-pointers in the first quarter and made 17 shots from behind the arc by halftime, opening a 52-32 lead and handing Walker a 84-60 defeat.
The Wildcats will be in consolation action at 12:30 p.m. Saturday against either Tampa (Fla.) Catholic or Southwest DeKalb (Ga.).
LSU signee Jalen Cook had 25 points to lead Walker, which outscored Bloom 16-12 in the final quarter of play.
KeShawn Williams scored 15 of his 20 points in the first quarter, helping Bloom open a 32-18 advantage. Dante Maddox Jr. had 15 of his 20 points in the first half where Bloom built a 20-point lead at halftime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.