It's becoming a habit for the Walker boys basketball team.
For the fourth straight year, the Wildcats are heading to the state tournament.
Warren Young Jr. scored 23 points and Gavin Harris added 21 as the Wildcats scored a 57-54 win over Alexandria in Class 5A quarterfinal action on Friday in Alexandria.
Walker will face District 4 5A foe Central in the semifinals Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
Alexandria led 28-23 at halftime, but Walker went on a 19-10 run in the third quarter to take the lead. Young had 12 points in the quarter and 18 in the second half.
Alexandria closed with a 16-15 run.
Young went 9-for-10 at the line, while Harris was 7-for-8, scoring nine points in the second quarter. Walker went 19-for-24 from the line for the game.
Alexandria hit nine 3-pointers as a team with Noah Jonker scoring 13 points. Mitchell Easley added 12, while TJ Johnson scored 10.
