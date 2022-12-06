DSHS-Walker basketball Drew Duckworth, Ja'Cory Thomas, Kedric Brown

Denham Springs' Drew Duckworth looks to pass as Walker's Ja'Cory Thomas (10) and Kedric Brown (4) defend last season.

 Michael Bacigalupi | The News

Walker picked up a 63-61 win over Zachary in action Monday at Walker.

The Wildcats led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. Walker stretched the lead to 59-37 heading into the fourth quarter.

