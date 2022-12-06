Walker picked up a 63-61 win over Zachary in action Monday at Walker.
The Wildcats led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. Walker stretched the lead to 59-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an affordable subscription to continue accessing our content.
Walker picked up a 63-61 win over Zachary in action Monday at Walker.
The Wildcats led 16-13 at the end of the first quarter and 31-23 at halftime. Walker stretched the lead to 59-37 heading into the fourth quarter.
Zachary closed with a 24-14 run.
Ja’Cory Thomas led Walker with 17 points, Kedric Brown added 16 with seven in the fourth quarter, Mekhi Varnado chipped in 11 points, with seven in the second quarter, while Warren Young Jr. had 10 with two 3-pointers.
BeeJay Brooks led Zachary with 20 points, Brandon Rogers had 18 with three 3-pointers, and Xavier Ferguson had 14.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular audio clips.
Gov. John Bel Edwards has extended Louisiana's 'Stay at Home' order to May 15, a two week extension after the "data and science" dictated the state do so. What will you do once the order is lifted?
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.