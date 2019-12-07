LAKE CHARLES - Walker High's first opportunity at a regular-season championship fell by the wayside Saturday, dropping a 65-52 semifinal decision to Huntington in the Showdown In The Lake hosted by Hamilton Christian.
LSU signee Jalen Cook led the Wildcats (2-2) with 23 points, 16 of which came in the first half. Freshman Kedric Brown added 11 for the Wildcats, who made just 11 of 21 free throws.
Walker overcame a four-point deficit in the first quarter, outscoring Huntington 20-11 in the second quarter to lead 33-28 at halftime.
The Wildcats, who played again without injured Brian Thomas, were outscored 25-7 in the third quarter and 37-19 in the second half.
